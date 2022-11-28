Flood watch remains in effect for all Hawaiian Islands

...FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS THROUGH 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. As showers
will be moving over the islands from the south, leeward and urban
areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage
due to rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A surface trough and associated deep moisture will move
northward through the islands today. There remains the
potential for some slow moving showers to develop, possibly
resulting in flash flooding across portions of the state.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
