Flood Advisory in effect for portions of Oahu

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM HST THIS MORNING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.

* WHEN...Until 1030 AM HST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 719 AM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over windward Oahu
north of Kaneohe, with the heaviest showers falling at rates
up to 3 inches per hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Hauula, Punaluu, Laie, Kaaawa, Kahuku, Waikane, Waiahole,
Kahaluu, Kahana Valley State Park, Malaekahana State Park,
Kualoa, Turtle Bay, Pupukea and Sunset Beach.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.

&&

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1030 AM HST if flooding;
persists.

Flood Advisory
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for portions of Windward O'ahu until 10:30 am Friday. 

At 7:19 a.m. radar indicated heavy rain falling at rates up to 3 inches per hour, causing flooding by excessive rainfall.

