Flight tracker: See the winter storm's impact on flights around the U.S. By KITV Web Staff Dec 27, 2022 Dec 27, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A massive winter storm is sweeping across the mainland. How will it impact your travel? See the live Flight Tracker here, including routes to and from Hawaii.

Millions of Americans are taking to the roads and the skies today. But as ABC's Alexis Christoforous shows us -- a winter storm is creating dangerous travel conditions.

Missed flights across the mainland can be viewed on the Misery Map here.

Read more about the storm, holiday travel, and more below:

Business Holiday travelers see a large number of flight delays By Shanila Kabir

News Inundated parking lot at Kahului airport pushing some to park illegally By 'A'ali'i Dukelow

Local Hawaii sees dip in airline arrivals during the holidays By Paul Drewes