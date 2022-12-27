 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Flight Cancellations dash dream vacations to Hawaii

  • Updated
  • 0

KITV4's Cynthia Yip spoke with some travelers who had to give up their dream trip to Hawaii -- because of problems with their flights.

A vacation in Hawaii is a fantasy for many who have not been to the Islands. But flight cancellations meant some visitors were not been able to make their wish come true.

For Shaunte Brown's family, their Southwest flight from San Diego to Oahu got cancelled on Monday -- so they were not able to make their life long dream of coming to The Islands come true.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to cyip@kitv.com

Tags

News Anchor/Reporter

Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred