Flash Flood Warning Issued for Kauai

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM
HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt around Kauai. Elsewhere 10 to
20 kt. Seas 9 to 14 feet expected.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha
Channel and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Kaua‘i, due to heavy rains occurring over the island. The warning may be extended, dropped, or modified as conditions develop.
A Flash Flood Warning means flash flooding is imminent or occurring in streams, roads and low-lying areas. Do not cross fast-flowing or rising water in your vehicle or on foot.
No road closures have yet been reported at this time. Please stay tuned to local media for updates on road closures.
Ponding, low visibility, and other hazardous driving conditions are expected. If you must drive, please do so with extreme caution.
For updates on road conditions and closures, please call 808-241-1725. Please do not call Kaua‘i police 911 unless you have an emergency.
For weather updates call the National Weather Service automated weather line at 808-245-6001, or visit the NWS website, www.weather.gov/hfo.
To sign up for Wireless Emergency Notification System (WENS), the county’s emergency notification service, please go to the county’s website, www.kauai.gov and click on "Sign up for Emergency Notifications." You may also call the Kaua‘i Emergency Management Agency at 808-241-1800.