Flash Flood Warning for Molokai; Flash Flood Watch for all of Hawaii

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR
THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 145 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1023 AM HST, radar indicated bands of heavy rainfall
moving over Oahu from the south. The highest rain rates of 1
to 2 inches were over east Oahu from Niu Valley to Makapuu
and near Haleiwa. The east Oahu rainfall is expected to
continue into the early afternoon.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Waipio, Mililani, Pearl City, Waikele, Wahiawa,
Wheeler Field, Waipahu, Kunia, Aiea, Halawa, Waiahole,
Schofield Barracks, Waikane, Salt Lake, Kahaluu, Moanalua,
Ahuimanu, Iroquois Point and Ewa Beach.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
A Flood Watch is also in effect for Honolulu County through Tuesday
afternoon.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 145 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING
FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS...
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. For
summits of Big Island and Haleakala, south winds 30 to 45 mph
with gusts to 60 mph.
* WHERE...The islands of Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Maui and
Kahoolawe. Kahoolawe, Lanai, Maui, Molokai and Oahu.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and also make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds may be especially gusty in showers
and thunderstorms.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI
OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI AND BIG ISLAND...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS...
.A declining north swell will continue to produce large surf along
north facing shores.
Strong southerly winds generating rough, short period chop along
south facing shores coinciding with astronomical high tides
during the pre dawn hours will increase the potential for the
nuisance flooding of low lying areas and local area roadways.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 14 to 18 feet.
* WHERE...North facing shore of Kauai, Maui, Molokai, Niihau,
Oahu and Big Island.
* WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM HST this
evening. For the, through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation. Moderate. Expect
strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and
rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watchout for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON FOR ALL
HAWAIIAN ISLANDS...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Kauai, Niihau, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Maui, Kahoolawe and
the Big Island.
* WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Rain events of this size can cause catastrophic flooding
and affect areas that do not usually flood. Low spots in roads
will become dangerous and impassable due to severe runoff. Debris
in streams and gulches may clog bridges and culverts resulting in
dangerous flooding. Numerous landslides are expected in areas with
steep terrain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Periods of heavy rainfall will continue across the Hawaiian
Islands as a kona low west of Kauai pulls up deep tropical
moisture over the state. A large band of heavy showers
associated with this low will slowly drift westward affecting
all islands through Tuesday afternoon. Additional rainfall
totals in the 5 to 10 inch range are expected with locally
higher amounts possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If
you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground
immediately.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI
OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI AND BIG ISLAND...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS...
.A declining north swell will continue to produce large surf along
north facing shores.
Strong southerly winds generating rough, short period chop along
south facing shores coinciding with astronomical high tides
during the pre dawn hours will increase the potential for the
nuisance flooding of low lying areas and local area roadways.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 14 to 18 feet.
* WHERE...North facing shore of Kauai, Maui, Molokai, Niihau,
Oahu and Big Island.
* WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM HST this
evening. For the, through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation. Moderate. Expect
strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and
rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watchout for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt. Seas 10
to 13 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters and Kaiwi Channel.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Windy conditions with showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue on Monday. Locally heavy rainfall is possible. The high temperatures will range from 75 to 80 degrees. South winds will blow gust 20 to 35 mph.
Monday night will be breezy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue. Locally heavy rainfall is possible. Low temperatures will range from 67 to 72 degrees with south winds at 15 to 25 mph.
A Kona Low will linger just west northwest of Kauai Monday morning drifting slowly westward through Wednesday. A large band of heavy rain associated with this low will also track slowly westward across the state.
Expect widespread heavy rainfall with this system, especially under the large heavy rain band, capable of producing catastrophic flooding, and strong gusty southerly winds through Wednesday.
Improving weather conditions will start over the eastern side of the state by late Tuesday with drier air slowly spreading into the western islands on Wednesday.
More typical trade wind weather will return from late Wednesday onward.
Surf has fallen below High Surf Warning heights and therefore have lowered flags to a High Surf Advisory (HSA) that is in effect for all north facing shorelines through the day.
North shore surf will likely fall below HSA levels Monday night and will fade to small heights from late Tuesday into the weekend.
Strong southerly winds within and near recently strong convergent overnight rain bands developing far east of Kona Low northwest of Kauai have produced periods of rough, short period chop that will be impacting south facing shores today.
As high pressure builds in from the northeast later this week, strengthening trade winds will result in elevated rough wind wave surf along most east facing shores from mid week onward.