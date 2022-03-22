Flash Flood Warning downgraded on Kauai

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
KILAUEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Flash Flood Warning has been downgraded to a Flash Flood Watch, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.
A Flash Flood Warning was originally set to expire at 12:45 p.m. but was later extended to 3:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service Honolulu. It was downgraded to a watch at 2:30 p.m., and is set to remain in effect until 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, HiEMA said.
Officials advise residents and visitors to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.
Kūhiō Highway in the vicinity of the Hanalei Bridge and Hanalei School were closed because of the storm, county officials said.
In a statement, officials said, in part, “Ponding, low visibility, and other hazardous driving conditions are expected. If you must drive, please do so with extreme caution. A Flash Flood Warning means flash flooding is imminent or occurring in streams, roads, and low-lying areas. Do not cross fast-flowing or rising water in your vehicle or on foot. The warning may be extended, dropped or modified as conditions develop.”
The Flash Flood Warning for Kaua'i has been downgraded to a Flash Flood WATCH, which remains in effect until 6:30 am HST on Wednesday. A front is expected to stall over the island, creating conditions for more heavy rain.