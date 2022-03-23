Flags to fly at half staff in honor of former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt and/or seas 7 to 11
feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Honolulu (KITV4) -- Under the direction of the President of the United States, Gov. David Ige has ordered all U.S. flags be flown at half-staff in honor of former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.
This action serves to honor former Secretary of state Madeleine Albright, who died at age 84 after a battle with cancer. The flags will fly until sunset on Sunday, March 27.
In a statement released earlier today, Gov. Ige said:
“Madeleine Albright’s story is an inspiration to many in Hawaii – she was a refugee and immigrant who believed in the ideals of our nation and dedicated her life to upholding them. Her leadership as the nation’s top diplomat and first female Secretary of State changed the course of world history. During her years of unwavering service, she was a source of inspiration to women and girls everywhere. Dawn and I send our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones.”
Albright was the first female Secretary of State in the U.S. and helped steer Western foreign policy in the aftermath of the Cold War. She also previously served as an ambassador to the United Nations.
In a statement also released earlier on Wednesday, President Joe Biden said:
Madeleine Albright was a force. She defied convention and broke barriers again and again. She was an immigrant fleeing persecution. A refugee in need of safe haven. And like so many before her -- and after -- she was proudly American.