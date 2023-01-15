Five arrested for criminal trespassing at infamous Makiki home

MAKIKI, HAWAII (KITV4) – A Makiki home has remained an eyesore in the neighborhood for years and now, crime from that property is increasing.
Five people were arrested at 522 Captain Cook Avenue late Saturday night for first degree criminal trespassing. Residents nearby have sent in numerous complaints about littering, property damage and the squatters.
"A lot of the people that lived there have moved out and we have new neighbors now. For the last couple years, there’s been a lot of people living there, coming and going yet they’re not necessarily renting," said an anonymous neighbor.
However, this resident told KITV4 she still feels safe.
She said the alleged squatters are not violent but they continue to bring in litters of dogs, damage the property, and other unwanted activity.
"We have seen some transactions of drugs or we've heard it. We haven’t personally seen it but there are a lot of cars at night, off and on with the expectation that drugs are being sold," said the neighbor.
City officials said there are a few homes like this in Makiki and one in Kalihi.
Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam believes this is not an issue that can be resolved by making more arrests. Rather, it is a building department issue.
"There’s clearly issues with this home that render it uninhabitable. I think if you were to go inside, there would probably be some hazards and other issues. We feel for the people that are squatting here. We can’t have them create a danger for themselves or the surrounding neighbors," said councilmember Santos-Tam.
The property currently has three notices of violations accumulated over the last year and half.
Dos Santos-Tam said he is working with the Dept. of Permitting and Planning to improve the process by making it easier to go to court after violations are given out.
He said the city is still trying to get in contact with the landlord.