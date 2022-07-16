First Lady of Hawaii Talks about Washington Place in Honolulu

...HIGH SURF WARNING NOW EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MONDAY FOR SOUTH
FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SUNDAY FOR EAST
FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND...
.Historic south swell out of the 170 to 190 degree direction will
produce dangerous waves along south facing shores today through
Sunday. A combination of large surf and regular predicted water
levels could lead to flooding of beaches that typically remain
dry, especially at and around the peak daily tide. The combined
elevated, rough trade wind swell and swells generated by Tropical
Storm Darby will produce advisory level surf for east facing
shores of the Big Island through tonight as the storm weakens and
passes south of the islands.
...HIGH SURF WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Surf building to 14 to 18 feet during the day today then
rising to 18 to 24 feet tonight through Sunday night.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Very High...Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping
across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and
strong longshore and rip currents. Large breaking waves and
strong currents may impact harbor entrances and channels
causing challenging boat handling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.
Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.
Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 7 to 12
feet.
* WHERE...Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Through early Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
A historic, large, long-period south swell affecting the area
is expected to produce large breaking waves and harbor surges at
times in harbor entrances today through Sunday. Mariners using
south facing harbors should exercise caution when entering or
leaving the port and when mooring or launching vessels.
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) First Lady, Dawn Amano-Ige appeared on Good Morning Hawaii to talk about Washington Place's 175th anniversary celebration of its construction. The public is invited to attend the ongoing festivities this summer, starting with an afternoon of presentations on Saturday, July 16, 2022, by historic architect Katie Stephens (Architects Hawaii Ltd.) and historian Douglas Askman, Ph.D. (Hawaiʻi Pacific University).
Stephens is a leading expert on the architecture of Washington Place and will focus on the home’s construction in the 1840s, and how and why it changed over time to suit the needs of its residents, from Queen Liliʻuokalani to the state’s governors.
Dr. Askman bears the distinction of having visited every governors’ mansion in the United States. His engaging talk will put Washington Place into context with these other homes and explain its unique history as the home to Hawaiian royalty.
Prior to the lecture, starting at 3 pm on Saturday, July 16, guests will be able to explore the home and see the new exhibit dedicated to Queen Liliʻuokalani. The presentations will begin at 4:15 pm and conclude at 5:30 pm. Q&A to follow.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, masks are strongly encouraged.
On March 31, Governor Ige signed a proclamation commemorating the 175th anniversary of the home, and keiki from around Hawai‘i performed hula in honor of the home’s longest historical resident, Queen Lili‘uokalani. First Lady Dawn Amano-Ige unveiled a new exhibit on the home’s second floor dedicated to telling the Queen’s story. April and May saw open-house events that welcomed hundreds of visitors to the home.
