First-ever Hawaii Search and Rescue Teams Convention held at Kualoa Ranch

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii ranks 8th in the number of missing persons per capita. And due to that fact, the first-ever convention for Search and Rescue Teams from across Hawaii came together at Kualoa Ranch this weekend to enhance their skills.
There are unique challenges to rescuing lost persons in the Hawaiian Wilderness. So this convention brought together search and rescue crews from around the Islands.
“It brings all of the community members together, as well as all of the different agencies. It allows them to have a platform so they can more effectively and efficiently save lives,” said Rosemarie Johnson with the Hawaii Search and Rescue Conference.
“Because a convention like this brings us all together. And not only can the public go, ‘Wow, I had no idea and I want to get involved’ and ‘I just learned something new.’ Even though I’ve been in this for 30 years, I just learned a whole bunch of new things,” said survival expert Les Stroud.
Also at the gathering are those who want to learn about how to survive in the wilderness.
“Being able to understand the vast knowledge that comes with trainers like Becca who are part of that safety skill set and being able to apply that to your own knowledge bank is so important,” said wilderness survival student Samantha Morales.
The experts who shared their skills with each other this weekend are helping to save lives by bringing families together with their vast array of skill sets.
Organizers say they hope the state will take over this convention that brought together all these Hawaii Search and Rescue experts.
