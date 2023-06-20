Firefighters put out 2-alarm house fire in Waimalu | UPDATE

Digital Content Manager
UPDATE 5:45 p.m.: The HFD reportedly put out the fire around 4:22 p.m. No injuries were reported. The origin of the fire is still unknown.
HFD had responded to the initial 911 call around 3:55 p.m. When they arrived, they saw smoke coming from the garage of a small, single-story residence.
Luckily, no one was inside the residence, and no neighboring homes were harmed.
ORIGINAL STORY
WAIMALU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire at a home in the Waimalu area, Tuesday afternoon.
Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) crews were called out to the scene in the 98-100 block of Hekaha Street, near the Waimalu Shopping Center, just before 4 p.m.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. So far, there have been no reports of injuries.
Authorities have closed Hekaha Street, from Kamehameha Highway to Lii Ipo Street, while crews work to extinguish the fire.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
