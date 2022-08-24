Firearms training expert weighs in on Big Island police shooting tactics

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- "Put the knife down," the officer warned, but the man approached.
"I will shoot you if you don't put the knife down," the officer continued to yell.
But the man continued.
Two shots were fired and the man fell to the ground screaming as several additional officers arrived at the scene.
The suspect would later be immobilized by an electric gun.
But should have the police officer deployed his electric gun first? A firearms training expert weighed in.
"That gentleman had a knife in his hand and was charging after the officers. That is deadly force. They cannot respond with anything less at that moment. When they had other officers there, and they had officers with their firearms out, at that point, because it was safer, they could then utilize the taser," Raymond Craig told KITV4.
Craig, a retired law enforcement officer who now runs Smartraining Hawaii, says the video shows officers working in step to disarm the suspect.
"Taser, Taser," one called out.
Police Chief Paul Ferreira said in a statement, "The suspect is identified as Jordan Cacatian, male, 41, who has had numerous police contacts prior to this incident."
Ferreira described the suspect as having lacerations to wrists and having shattered a bone in the lower part of his leg from the gunshot wounds.
"The suspect was fortunate to be alive, in stable condition, following surgery. But was the intent to shoot the suspect in the leg? Not per training," Craig said. "It's never to go for that. It's always to go for center mass of the largest area which would be here (torso), that needs to stop the person and get them the help that they need."
So why the shot to the legs?
"Because he's moving backward, a little less control. So he was able to maintain control and still be accurate. I commend that restraint. But it did hit the leg, which worked. Nothing wrong with that at all. I commend their training," Craig concluded.