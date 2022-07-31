...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY EVENING FOR
LEEWARD SIDES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds and
low relative humidity levels could produce extreme fire behavior
today, especially during the afternoon hours. Any fires that
develop will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control.
...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY FOR
LEEWARD SIDES OF ALL ISLANDS...
* WIND...East to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50
mph.
* HUMIDITY...40 to 45 percent in the afternoon.
* THUNDERSTORMS...None.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 knots, with higher
gusts.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Fire threat continues for leeward areas, Red Flag Warning extended by National Weather Service
HONOLULU, Oahu (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, strong trade winds will linger through Monday. Trades will gradually weaken and trade wind showers will increase during the first half of next week.
The winds will become light Wednesday through Friday, allowing a sea and land breeze pattern to develop in most leeward areas, with showers favoring interior and leeward locales each afternoon.
High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80's.
Winds are expected in the 15-30 mph range with 50 mph gusts. A wind advisory is in place for portions of Lanai, Kahoolawe, and the island of Hawaii.
The red flag warning has also been extended through the day Monday for leeward spots across the state. If a fire were to start, it would spread very rapidly due to the low relative humidity, dry conditions, and high winds.
A small craft advisory is posted for all island coastal waters.
Weekend Meteorologist and Maui County correspondent
Malika has been at KITV since July 2020. She graduated from the University of Hawaii and attended Mississippi State University for her certification in Broadcast Meteorology. Malika started her career in the Hawaii news industry in 2007.