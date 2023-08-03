Fire rips through home in Kalihi By KITV Web Staff Kathryn Doorey Digital Content Producer Author email Aug 3, 2023 Aug 3, 2023 Updated Aug 3, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Honolulu firefighters had a busy day battling two brush fires in Central Oahu. KALIHI (KITV4) -- A fire ripped through a home at 1219 Makalapua Place in Kalihi Thursday. The first HFD unit arrived on scene at 8:28 p.m. to find heavy smoke and flames emanating from the front corner of a single-story residential building.Fire fighters brought the fire under control at 8:33 p.m.Even though it was reported that no one was home, all searches for occupants resulted in confirming that there was no one in the building during the fire.No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross was requested to assist the four people who were displaced.The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kathryn Doorey Digital Content Producer Author email Follow Kathryn Doorey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local East-West Center responds after Chinese surveillance balloon spotted in U.S. sky Updated Mar 12, 2023 Local Some Hawaii communities see damage, power outages caused by Monday's storm Updated Jan 26, 2023 Crime & Courts More than 13,000 pounds of illegal fireworks seized at Port of Honolulu Updated Dec 12, 2022 Crime & Courts Maui police investigating murder after man's body found in Haiku home Updated Jul 18, 2022 News Tradition of lei giving threatened because of limited growers and aging lei makers Updated May 27, 2023 Local Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum offers new program with $200K in scholarships for future pilots Updated Jun 30, 2023 Recommended for you