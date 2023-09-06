Fire in Waikoloa Village rips through apartment

Digital Content Producer
Hawaii Fire Department crews fought a structural fire that broke out in an apartment complex on Wednesday.
The complex is on Kekumu Place in Waikoloa Village in the South Kohala District.
Fire personnel were still on scene as of late Wednesday night.
A witness at the scene saw one person being treated, but so far, no reports have been made of injuries.
Click here for the Hawaii Hazard Impact Map.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
