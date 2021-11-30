Fire destroys home in Waimea

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 515 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 203 PM HST, radar and automated rain gages indicated that
heavy rain was occurring over the slopes of the Koolau Range.
Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. The
rainfall will affect driving conditions along the H-3
Freeway, Likelike Highway, and Pali Highway. Streams along
the slopes of the Koolaus will also have elevated levels.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Waipio, Waiahole, Waikane, Kahaluu, Ahuimanu, Aiea,
Pearl City, Kaaawa, Halawa, Mililani, Punaluu, Moanalua, Salt
Lake, Kaneohe, Wahiawa, Kalihi, Wheeler Field, Hauula and
Kaneohe Marine Base.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due
to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 515 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
WAIMEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Fire destroyed a home in Waimea, early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters were called out to the scene just after midnight on Pokole Road in Waimea. When arriving to the home, crews reported that the home was fully engulfed in flames and the surrounding brush was on fire.
Firefighters also said they found a downed power line that was actively arcing on the road. Kauai Island Utility Cooperative was called to cut power to the area.
Firefighters first fought the brush fire until power was cut off to the area and crews could move in to safely fight the fire at the home. The scene was cleared around 3 a.m.
No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported. The home was reported to be a total loss. The fire caused an estimated $150,000 of damage to the home and its content, officials said.
