Fire damages home of one of the UH volleyball aunties

WAHIAWA (KITV4) -- She's known as one of the aunties who would make and give lei to all the players and coaches at University of Hawaii volleyball games, but now Lauretta Sewake is dealing with the aftermath of a fire.
The fire broke out at her home on Lauone Loop in Wahiawa at around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, causing major damage.
The fire started in one of the back bedrooms, and firefighters were able to contain the flames to that one bedroom. Everyone got out safely.
Sewake said: "Last night when I was ready to sleep, my grandson went to use the bathroom and on his way back to his room, he noticed a fire in his bedroom. So he yelled out fire, fire. Get out, get out. And when I looked at the fire, the flame was just flying wildly high and we couldn't control it. So we had to run out of our house and just grab whatever we could. And so we were safe outside.
"A lot of the people came out to help us, you know, bring us blankets and jackets and things to help us out and comfort us and that was very nice of them."
She and her family, in the meantime, are staying at a neighbor's house.
Honolulu Fire Department officials have not released the official cause of the fire yet.
"As far as we know, the fire it seems like it was an electrical fire that started going and it started in the back bedroom and it quickly spread pretty much destroyed that entire room and more smoke and heat damage through the rest of the house," said Kelvin Sewake, Lauretta's son.
Lauretta is known as being one of three UH volleyball aunties who would give lei to coaches, players, and even the opponents. She can't go to the games in person anymore though because of her health.
