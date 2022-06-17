Fire crews extinguish dumpster fire in Hilo By Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Jun 17, 2022 Jun 17, 2022 Updated 33 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hawai‘i Police Department South Hilo Patrol Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) – The Hawaii Police Department (HPD) responded to a trash fire near the intersection of Kawili Street between Laukapu Street and Hinano Street, Friday morning.Traffic was detoured to E. Lanikaula Street for about three hours.According to Big Island police, the contents in a city dump truck caught fire. Seeing the fire, the truck driver dropped the contents of the truck load on the shoulder of Kawili Street.Fire crews (HFD) extinguished the burning trash and re-opened Kawili Street around 9 a.m.The Department of Public Works was also on scene to evaluate the incident. Local Brush fire in Kunia contained | UPDATE By KITV4 Web Staff Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Driver Truck Driver Motor Vehicle Transports Fire Crew Department Of Public Works The Hawaii Police Department Truck Delay Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Follow Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Airlines searching for ways to attract more Hawaiian visitors as travel ramps up again Updated Nov 15, 2021 Local No charges for officers involved in shooting, Honolulu prosecutor praises response effort Updated Feb 1, 2022 Crime & Courts HPD will continue unannounced DUI checkpoints through February 2022 Updated Dec 29, 2021 Local At least 2 shot in 'active threat' situation in Washington, DC Updated Apr 22, 2022 Local Monday Weather: High surf, sunshine and showers Updated Jun 16, 2022 Crime & Courts Suspect caught on camera setting elderly man ablaze in Chinatown | UPDATE Updated Apr 20, 2022 Recommended for you