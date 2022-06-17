 Skip to main content
Fire crews extinguish dumpster fire in Hilo

Hawai‘i Police Department South Hilo Patrol

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) – The Hawaii Police Department (HPD) responded to a trash fire near the intersection of Kawili Street between Laukapu Street and Hinano Street, Friday morning.

Traffic was detoured to E. Lanikaula Street for about three hours.

According to Big Island police, the contents in a city dump truck caught fire. Seeing the fire, the truck driver dropped the contents of the truck load on the shoulder of Kawili Street.

Fire crews (HFD) extinguished the burning trash and re-opened Kawili Street around 9 a.m.

The Department of Public Works was also on scene to evaluate the incident.

