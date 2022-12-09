Fire crews douse small kitchen fire at Marco Polo Condominiums in Waikiki

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu firefighters extinguished a small kitchen fire at the Marco Polo Condominium complex, Friday morning.
The call came in around 9:30 a.m. According to HFD, the fire was reported in a unit on the 23rd floor of the complex – located on Kapiolani Boulevard near Isenberg Street. Thankfully, HFD says the call turned out to be because of overcooked food. No one was injured.
But the call and location of the fire gave flashbacks to the deadly 2017 blaze that killed four residents -- Britt Reller, his mother Melba "Jean" Dilley, and their neighbors Joann Kuwata and Marilyn Van Gieson.
The fire caused more than $100 million worth of damage.
In the wake of the Marco Polo fire on July 14, 2017, there was a push to require older residential high-rise buildings to install fire sprinkler systems. When the fire happened, the Marco Polo, built in 1971, did not have sprinklers.
There was pushback from some condo associations over the cost, so now, under the current city ordinance, 22-02, the condos can either install automatic sprinklers in the common and living areas, or undergo a life safety evaluation, and take steps to pass the evaluation with an acceptable score.