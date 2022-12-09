 Skip to main content
Fire crews douse small kitchen fire at Marco Police Condominiums in Waikiki

Firefighters doused a small kitchen fire at the Marco Polo Condominiums in Waikiki Friday morning. But the call of a fire at the location gave flashbacks to the 2017 fire at the complex that left four people dead and led to fire safety changes.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu firefighters extinguished a small kitchen fire at the Marco Polo Condominium complex, Friday morning.

The call came in around 9:30 a.m. According to HFD, the fire was reported in a unit on the 23rd floor of the complex – located on Kapiolani Boulevard near Isenberg Street. Thankfully, HFD says the call turned out to be because of overcooked food. No one was injured.

