Fire crews battle blazes ignited by fireworks on Maui, Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Some fireworks shows across Oahu had a fiery finale this Fourth of July holiday.
Authorities blamed illegal aerial fireworks for a brush fire late Monday night that erupted in Maili. And a fireworks display at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam ended with an explosion that appeared to have come from where the fireworks were being set off.
"It was a really, really large explosion, it gave me chicken skin to be honest," spectator Gary Phillips said. "I was just really hoping that everybody was OK over there at the site because clearly something was really wrong."
No injuries were reported and the Navy is still waiting on a report from contractor Fireworks by Grucci for details on the blast. KITV4 reached out to the company and are awaiting a response.
On Maui, fire crews responded to nine firework-related incidents, most of which were blazes in dumpsters containing used fireworks.
"One of them in particular, this rubbish bin was located on a lanai of a residence and there was potential to do some damage to that residence," Maui Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro said.
To avoid sparking blazes, Yatsushiro suggested people soak used fireworks in water before tossing them in a trash can.
Other precautions, Yatsushiro added, "follow instructions on the labels, never have children unsupervised, always have a water supply ready, whether that be a garden hose, buckets of water, just in case."
Safety officials on Hawai'i Island and Kaua'i reported they did not receive any calls for firework-related incidents over the Fourth.