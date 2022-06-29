Fines, restrictions for those who abandon vehicles in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A new law looks to scrap Hawaii's abandoned vehicle problem, an issue that has plagued roadways for years.
We've all seen them along roads or in neighborhoods: abandoned vehicles left by owners who no longer want them. But now a new law, with some far reaching consequences, could help clear our communities of these junked cars.
"It is unsightly. It is unsafe. We don't want abandoned vehicles on our roadside," said Honolulu Director of Customer Service Kim Hashiro. "It has been illegal to abandon vehicles on the side of the road, and getting caught can result in fines," added Hashiro.
Those who abandon their cars face fines of $160, which go toward the cost of towing and disposing unwanted vehicles.
The problem? The city hasn't been able to make people pay up.
Now, instead of those fines being tied to a particular car, they are tied to the registered owner. Which can impact getting cars in the future or even getting your driver's license.
"It prohibits anyone who abandons vehicle from renewing their registration, transferring title or renewing a drivers license - until a fine is paid," state Hashiro.
Why were lawmakers forced to take action over abandoned vehicles?
Over the past three years, on Oahu alone, there were more than 13,000 abandoned vehicles collected.
"We do have a program that people can call the city, and let us know they have a vehicle that needs to be towed. It will be towed for free," said Hashiro.
Used cars are an important asset to be donated, especially to organizations like the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii.
"It is National Kidney Foundation's number one source of revenue," said CEO Glen Hayashida.
It uses funds earned from donated cars to pay for kidney education and dietary intervention programs.
"It allows us to conduct our programs free of charge to the public," added Hayashida.
The new law will force more people to be responsible for their ride.
"We hope it encourages people to not abandon vehicles," stated Hashiro.
Hayashida also hopes it will clear our streets of abandoned cars, and in turn, help educate people about kidney disease.
"Because we take care of their problem quickly, fast and convenient - one of the positive things that may come out of this is we will receive more donations," said Hayashida.
He did express concern that if a new owner doesn't register their used vehicle before abandoning it, fiscal consequences will first go to the last registered owner: the person who donated the car. Until everything could eventually be sorted out.