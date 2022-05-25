 Skip to main content
Financial assistance available for renters and landlords on Kauai

LIHUE, Kauai (KITV4) – Officials are encouraging Kauai renters and landlords who are in need of financial assistance to apply for the County of Kauai's Coronavirus Rental and Utility Assistance Program (CRUA). 

The website www.KauaiRentHelp.com is available for applicants to find support, especially those who experienced financial hardship at anytime during the pandemic. 

“We are incredibly grateful to our partners with Kauai Federal Credit Union for their efforts to continue to this program, as many in our community are still struggling to make ends meet,” said Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami. “We also thank our partners with Hawaiian Community Assets for helping residents who are also preparing to transition out of financial assistance.”

“We want to encourage anyone needing financial assistance, to call or email  if they have any questions about eligibility,” said Housing Director Adam Roversi.

For more information on Kauai's Coronavirus Rental and Utility Assistance Program, visit www.KauaiRentHelp.comemail the program, or call 808-482-3777.

“There may be something we can do that wasn’t an option during our previous program," says Roversi. "Please call if you’d like to know what your options are and if there are other resources you may be eligible for and can utilize.”

Renters on Kauai are also encouraged to seek information on how to develop sustainable plans for the payment of rent and utilities without CRUA assistance. Residents who need assistance transitioning away from CRUA benefits can contact the Kauai Financial Opportunity Center run by Hawaiian Community Assets.

For assistance and more information on this service, please call (808) 784-3841 or email the Center. Grant and loan options are available, and HUD-certified counselors can work with residents to find solutions. 

