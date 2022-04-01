Final cases dismissed nearly three years after arrests during TMT protests

HILO, HAWAII (KITV4) -- Nearly three years after being arrested during the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) protests, the final group of seniors learned on Friday their cases are being dismissed.
Why did it take so long? The Hawaii Department of the Attorney General (AG) said the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult to proceed to trial in a timely fashion.
On July 15, 2019, a group of seniors chained themselves to a cattle grate while braving the bitter cold to block the only road up to the summit of Mauna Kea -- a mountain they say is sacred. They did it to prevent the start of construction of the TMT.
"This is about the Hawaiian nation trying to survive in an illegal government so I mean, we're going to survive," said TMT protester Walter Ritte on July 15, 2019.
Two days later, Ritte and more than 30 other kupuna or elders were arrested or cited.
"But the part is why are we getting arrested? Just to protect the mauna? Is that any crime?" asked Maxine Kahaulelio on July 17, 2019.
They were charged with two petty misdemeanors: obstructing a highway and obstructing a sidewalk.
Kahaulelio was found not guilty last August, and most of the cases already went to trial, with three found guilty and two others pleading guilty.
On Friday, a Hilo judge dismissed the remaining cases, which included the cases for Walter Ritte and his wife Loretta, along with Abel Lui, Liko Kalani Martin, and Deborah Lee.
"Relief. Huge relief. It's been years going through this process and COVID came along and made it really scary for us. We thought we'd have to travel to different islands and Big Island, and they were treating us like big time criminals," Ritte said. "And we were like kupuna that were just trying to protect their mountain."
The reason for the dismissal was the defense cited the Hawaii Supreme Court's ruling on State v. Thompson, saying the criminal complaint did not include the signatures of the complainants.
"And the state is saying we might retry them again, and we went -- oh no. So we got to wait to find out whether or not the state is still going to come after us," Ritte said.
That's because a judge has yet to decide whether the case is being dismissed with prejudice or without. If it is with prejudice, the state cannot refile the case, but if it is dismissed without prejudice, the state has the option of refiling. That hearing is set for April 29.
"We already paid the price you know for what we did, and it's not like we wouldn't do it all over again, but it was unnecessary this long delay that we went through," Ritte said.
Gary Yamashiroya, spokesman for the AG's office, told KITV4: "The court has deferred ruling on whether the dismissals will be with or without prejudice, so it is premature to indicate our intentions on how we will proceed, however the Department of the Attorney General remains committed to enforcing and upholding the rule of law."
More than 1,000 cases, mostly misdemeanors, have been thrown out since last December because of the high court's decision on State v. Thompson.
On March 28, Gov. David Ige signed a bill into law to address that. Under the new law, prosecuting attorneys will be able to sign the criminal complaints, rather than requiring the victim or complainant.
However, the new law is not retroactive, so any case in which a criminal complaint was filed before the law took effect can still use State v. Thompson as an argument to try to get it dismissed, which is what happened in this case.
"While disappointing, today's ruling was not unexpected in light of the recent state Supreme Court case, State v. Thompson," Yamashiroya said. "They were dismissed on a technical basis and are not rulings on the merits of the cases."
As for the TMT project itself, it remains on hold.
"There is no set timeline for TMT construction," said TMT spokesman Scott Ishikawa.
What's next for the TMT protesters?
"What we're going to do is going to depend on what they're going to do. Right now it's been stalled so it's like ok, nothing is being built, so we feel that's great. You know that's what we always wanted," Ritte said.