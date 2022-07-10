 Skip to main content
Filmmaker from Hawaii Goes Viral After His Re-cut of Obi-Wan Kenobi Series

  • Updated
  • 0
Filmmaker From Hawaii Goes Viral After Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Re-cut

Local boy, Kai Patterson is now a filmmaker based in Los Angeles now. He was on Good Morning Hawaii talking about his inspiration to edit all 6 episodes of the Obi-Wan into 1 movie.

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) A filmmaker from Hawaii is a viral sensation after his re-cut of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney Plus that he made into a movie.

Kai Patterson is now a filmmaker based in Los Angeles. He was on Good Morning Hawaii talking about his inspiration to edit all 6 episodes of the Obi-Wan into 1 movie. And his new short film project inspired by the Old Twilight Zone episodes. “When you watch an original and that original got popular for a reason something like Twilight Zone or Star Wars, when you go back to the roots about what made them popular, I think that’s what I like to study and figure out why did this particular thing get so popular and why do people identify with it so much.”

Patterson has been a Star Wars Fan since growing up in Hawaii. He stresses that he is not making money from the fan-cut, and encourages anyone who checks it out to ensure they also have a Disney+ account. His fan edit went viral after he made a TikTok showing off some of his changes.

You can see more creative adventures from Kai Patterson at kaipatterson.com.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to Cyip@kitv.com

