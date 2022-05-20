 Skip to main content
Filipino singer, Tony Award winner Lea Salonga grateful to be touring again

Lea Salonga
Courtesy: PBS

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- On May 20-21, Tony award-winning singer Lea Salonga will be performing at the Blaisdell Concert Hall. She was originally scheduled to perform here in April of 2020, but her tour had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Salonga has been performing in front of large audiences for more than 40 years, so when the pandemic caused her to stop touring, it was difficult to handle.

"I mean this is my bread and butter and something that I really love to do -- getting up on stage and performing for people. And not being able to do that, it was…hard on my mental health. I think a lot of my identity as a human being…revolves around my being a performer and doing what I love to do," Salonga said.

The forced absence has reminded her not to take performing in front of a live audience for granted. Salonga says Hawaii is a special place for her, not only because she has family here, but because it gives her a sense of peace.

"It always feels like such a calming healing spiritual place, like when I go all of my problems disappear. I mean they don't, obviously, but it just feels like I'm given a minute to breathe and to kind of re-center myself," she said.

The Manila-born singer also appreciates the support she gets from Hawaii's large Filipino population.

"I know that when the audiences come, and especially the Filipino audiences, that it’s going to be a party. And it just makes feel very happy and it makes me feel very joyful that the Filipino community has my back whenever I do a show," she said.

Salonga was the first person of Asian descent to win a Tony for her role in Miss Saigon. She also starred in Les Misérables and sang in the Disney movies Aladdin and Mulan. She's excited to see the film and TV industry finally featuring more Asians and Pacific islanders.

"Getting to see more of our stories told, it’s fantastic. And as a Filipino, I get to see more of my culture and more people taking an interest in it. It's fantastic. I'm very, very happy,” she said.

And Salonga says she plans to keep her fans happy by continuing to sing.

