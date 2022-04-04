Filipino Americans well-represented at 2022 Grammy Awards By Jeremy Lee Jeremy Lee Reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Apr 4, 2022 Apr 4, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 H.E.R won for Best Traditional R&B Performance Bruno Mars won for Record of the Year with Silk Sonic Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The 2022 Grammy Awards featured artists of Filipino descent in the winners' circle and up on stage performing for a Las Vegas audience.Olivia Rodrigo, who is of mixed heritage and of Filipino descent on her father's side, was nominated for 7 Grammys in all and won Best New Artist.Bruno Mars was back this year at the Grammys taking home Song of the year for his new act, Silk Sonic. The local icon previously won 11 Grammys and is of Filipino descent on his Mom's side.H.E.R., who is both Filipino and Black, won Best Traditional R & B performance for her song 'Fight for you.' She later took to the stage with Lenny Kravitz.KITV4 chatted with Waikiki musician Tyler Donovan who says Filipino representation has progressed in the last decade."That's inspiring to see. Filipinos in general, because there are a lot of artists who are like half Filipino and not a lot of people know. Great to see that at the Grammys," Donovan said. Tyler Donovan plays at Hideout by Laylow in Waikiki. Video Local guitarist leaves behind a legacy of music, culture, and martial arts By Malika Dudley Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Grammy Olivia Rodrigo Tyler Donovan Music Singing Descent Song Artist Icon Jeremy Lee Reporter Jeremy Lee joined KITV after over a decade & a half in broadcast news from coast to coast on the mainland. Jeremy most recently traveled the country documenting protests & civil unrest. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Jeremy Lee Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Rescued monk seal dies after 5-week battle with parasitic disease spread in cat feces Updated Nov 22, 2021 Top-stories Kauai County asks public to report eateries not complying with foam ban Updated Nov 28, 2021 Top-stories With fatalities up in two counties in Hawaii, police are urging motorcyclists to drive safe Updated Nov 15, 2021 News Surveillance video shows security guard tased by Kakaako robbery suspects Updated Dec 3, 2021 Business Longtime Ala Moana Center retailer, Paniolo Trading, closing soon Updated Mar 28, 2022 Crime & Courts Man tied to violent 'manifesto' taken into custody in Colorado after threats prompted UCLA to move classes online Feb 1, 2022 Recommended for you