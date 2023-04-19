Fighting over the future of Hawaii Tourism Authority

The future of Hawaii's Tourism Authority is on the line at the State Capitol.
State lawmakers are trying to agree on how the state's tourism is handled in the future, and that could mean replacing HTA.
The Hawaii Tourism Authority has been around for 25 years.
Lawmakers, and those in the industry, say it has done a great job marketing Hawaii and building our tourism industry.
But now some feel instead of pushing for more visitors, the agency should focus on managing this visitor destination.
Now there are calls for the new department, with a new name: an Office of Destination Management.
"What we're doing is updating its mission for a much larger investment in destination management. And destination management is an investment in our local communities," said State Representative Sean Quinlan.
"The mere name change of an organization has immense ripple effects on this system we now have in place," countered HTA President John De Fries.
According to the HTA, the state gets $14 million in federal funding, which is set aside for visitor education, trail restoration and land stewardship programs.
"Just that move of dissolving our agency means we would have to reapply for those federal funds, because they are no longer tied to our agency," added Daniel Nahoopii, HTA's Chief Administration Officer.
Money is a big issue when it comes to tourism.
HTA is one of the reasons for Hawaii's strong tourism industry and some want to keep it that way
"You're talking $20 billion in revenue, $2.2 billion in taxes, and over $1 billion in TAT from tourists.
Some people say I think tourists should pay their fair share, and they do. We should give them credits and breaks, and create a quality product for what they are investing in - not tax them more," said HTA Board Chair George Kam.
The measures still being debated at the State Capitol, would also change the leadership structure of the new division, and put it under the direct management of the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Lawmakers would like the new office to focus less on getting tourists and more on managing island resources for both visitors and locals alike.
"I would say to lawmakers, those ideas are not diametrically opposed. They are both important functions and we have taken steps to move funding over to community programs, but we are still requiring our marketing funding as well," stated De Fries.
While some residents want fewer visitors, De Fries adds, the HTA has simply responded to what others, including businesses and the state have asked them to do. "Since I've been at HTA and people have been calling for fewer visitors, we've added 12 new gates at the airport. So we put new gates in because we want fewer visitors? And I can't tell you how many new hotels have been permitted around the state as well."