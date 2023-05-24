 Skip to main content
FEMA emergency broadcast studio opens on Oahu

Hawaii's first FEMA operated emergency broadcast studio opens just in time for hurricane season.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii's first FEMA-operated emergency broadcast studio opened it's doors in Honolulu on Wednesday.

The new studio will greatly increase local capacity to keep residents informed during times of emergency, officials said. It comes as the fierce winds and devastating storm surge of Typhoon Mawar continues to tear through the island of Guam. And warming Pacific waters threaten an active hurricane season here in Hawaii.

