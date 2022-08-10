Federal investigators in Hawaii push the public to proactively fight off cyber criminals

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR LEEWARD AREAS THROUGH THURSDAY...
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds, and
low relative humidity will result in critical fire conditions at
times through Thursday. Any fires that develop could display
extreme fire behavior, and be difficult to control.
...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR LEEWARD SECTIONS OF ALL
ISLANDS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Northeast to east 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts.
* HUMIDITY...Around 45 percent in the afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Through early Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The FBI's Honolulu Field Office is warning businesses about the "growing threat of cyberattacks."
During a press conference Wednesday morning, Special Agent in Charge Steven Merrill extensively outlined the perils of cyber breaches, referencing what he called "hostile" governments trying to steal information from businesses.
"When they're successful, that results in job losses and devastates local economies," Merrill added.
Over the past few years, Merrill explained, hackers using ransomware had the most noticeable harm on U.S. infrastructure, such as the defense industry, emergency services, and water systems.
"Ransomware is precisely what it sounds like, hackers stealing someone's data and holds it hostage," Merrill said.
There are 16 sectors the US government labels "critical," and according to Merrill, 14 of them experienced ransomware incidents in 2021.
"I can't think of anything they wouldn't consider off limits," Merrill shared.
To avoid being compromised, Merrill reminded the public to practice what is called good "cyber hygiene," such as avoiding suspicious links and using complicated passwords.
"Most times, if criminals don't see an easy vulnerability, they'll move on," Merrill advised.
Tech expert Jonathan Pollet emphasized the importance of backing up files, adding many companies mistakenly save copies on the same server as the original files, so once a cyber criminal strikes, they can wipe out both stores of information.
"So you have to not only back up your system daily to a to a cloud or some offsite location, but also back up your files in an offline place, like a hard drive or a system that is not connected to the internet," Pollet suggested.
Merrill also urged companies to inform themselves about the services the FBI offers and to implement a response plan.
"Don't just put a fancy cover on your plan so it looks good sitting on your shelf," Merrill said. "Exercise the plan, see what works, and what doesn't."
In addition to being prepared, Merrill emphasized the importance of notifying the FBI of any possible cyber breaches.
More companies have been seeking the FBI's help with virtual protection, as Merrill reported the number of ransomware complaints filed with the bureau spiked 82 percent between 2019 and last year.