While most know February as the month of love, it's also the month dedicated to bringing attention to a lesser known topic, teen dating violence.
February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.
"A lot of people tend to downplay teen dating violence because it’s less severe or not even an issue sometimes," said Tanya Philip, manager for the Domestic Violence Action Center's Teen Alert Program.
According to a national survey conducted by Teen Research Unlimited, 81% of parents think teen dating violence is not an issue.
"People tend to think that a lot of those things happen in school and so during the pandemic if they were at home they were safe, but what that actually means is we see abuse through different avenues," said Philip. "So instead of having your normal after school activities, you are home and they know you are home – why aren't you responding, why aren't you answering, let me see who you are with."
TAP8008 provides outreach education and workshops about teen dating violence, healthy relationships, and community intervention strategies.
"Prevention starts when people are young, when the majority of people start to date and test the waters of what does it mean to be in a relationship and what does it mean to like someone, fall in love with someone," said Philip.
TAP808 also provides individualized advocacy support for teens and young adults experiencing dating violence.
"For us it's really important to empower young folks to stand in their truth, determine what your own boundaries are, what is a red flag for you, what is the line you aren't willing to put up with anymore and feel confident to exert those boundaries," Philip said.
According to DVAC student survey's between Feb. 2021 and Feb. 2022
- 31% of students report having experienced verbal or emotional abuse by a dating partner
- 24% report having experienced cyber abuse by a dating partner
- 33% said they feel that dating violence is a problem at their school.
- 37% of students said they know someone in an unhealthy or abusive relationship
But despite those numbers, according to Philip, only 33% or 1 in 3 teens, in an abusive relationship ever tell anyone about the abuse.
Philip says its on the adults in teens' lives to open those lines of communication, so they know they do have someone they can talk to.
"My advice is to think what would you rather - a couple minutes of awkward conversation setting up a future where your child can talk to you and you might be able to intervene earlier if they are experiencing some of these things, or no awkward conversation and your child not knowing this information and suffering in silence," said Philip.
Some other tips from Philip:
- Setting your mindset to open
- Take a minute to think about what it was like when you started dating and think about kids today and what's different.
- It never hurts to be vulnerable with your kids
"through their experiments with partnerships and relationships, they are setting a course, a pathway forward," said Nanci Kreidman, DVAC's Chief Executive Officer. "And healthy relationships, good instincts, and meaningful information will make all the difference in the youths life long journey with dating."
If starting that conversation still seems daunting, DVAC says to give them a call: 808-927-2434. They will role play the conversation with you, give you more specific suggestions, as well as support.
For teens who are looking for someone to talk to TAP808 can be reached by phone - 808-927-2434, email TEEN@STOPTHEVIOLENCE.ORG, and via social media.
Find TAP808 on social media here: Contact Us — TAP808
Nanci Kreidman's advice for teens:
"Value yourself enough not to take unnecessary risks in relationships that don’t feel safe and don’t uplift you. You have the right to be safe and be free in your relationship."
For others who may be in need of help:
- Oahu Helpline: (808) 531-3771
- Toll-Free Helpline: (800) 690-6200
- Text Line: (605) 956-5680
- Administration: (808) 534-0040
- Fax: (808) 531-7228
- E-mail: dvac@stoptheviolence.org