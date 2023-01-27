...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
In celebration of Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA) has partnered with Native Hawaiian organizations and the community to host Ola Ka ʻĪ events on O‘ahu and Maui.
Courtesy -CNHA
Courtesy -CNHA
HONOLULU, O'ahu (KITV4) -- February is Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, Hawaiian Language Month.
Like most indigenous languages throughout the world, Hawaiian language faced a significant decline due to colonization.
Over the past 40 years Hawaiian language immersion schools, most notably ʻAha Pūnana Leo, have revitalized the language so that we now have a new generation of native speakers with Hawaiian as their first language.
In celebration of Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement joined Good Morning Hawai'i, to discuss the events happening throughout the month of February.
Question: What is Mahina ‘Ōlelo Hawai‘i or Hawaiian Language Month?
Answer: In 2013, through Act 28 the month of February was designated as "‘Ōlelo Hawai‘i Month" to celebrate and encourage the use of Hawaiian language. We celebrate 10 years this year. Mahina ‘Ōlelo Hawai‘i is a time to pause, reflect, assess where we are. We celebrate our successes and progress and we fortify ourselves to normalize and strengthen Hawaiian language.
Q: Why is it important to preserve the Hawaiian Language?
A: To revitalize and normalize ‘ōlelo Hawai‘i. In 1983, less than 50 minors were fluent in Hawaiian with the language near extinction. SY2013: 2,098 students in 20 Kaiapuni schools.
Today:
3,380 students currently enrolled in 28 Kaiapuni schools with 100 seniors set to graduate this year.
8,000+ students annually study Hawaiian at the university level.
26,000+ self-identified Hawaiian language speakers.
We hear Hawaiian in so many more spaces today.
Growth of small business especially in the creative and design space using ʻolelo.
Local and federal government demand to offer documents and services in ʻōlelo.
Q: Tell us more about the Ola Ka ʻĪ Events happening in celebration of Hawaiian Language Month.
A: Ola Ka ʻĪ means “Language Thrives”.
Ola Ka ʻĪ Koʻolau
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2023
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Windward Mall
Ola Ka ʻĪ Maui Nui
Saturday, Feb. 18
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center
Ola Ka ʻĪ ʻEwa
Saturday, Feb. 25
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Ka Makana Ali‘i
Q: What can people expect at these events?
A: Ola Ka ʻĪ feature student performances, storytelling, “make and take” stations, games, informational booths and a hoʻokūkū ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi or Hawaiian language speech competition for students grades K-12.
Q: Where can people go to learn more?
A: For more information or to see other events happening during Mahina ‘Ōlelo Hawai‘i visit mahinaolelohawaii.org.
After nearly 10-years away, this local girl is home! In November 2021, Lia started at KITV as the weekend GMH anchor and a weekday reporter. The 2011 Kamehameha Kapālama graduate worked all across the country and even overseas before finding her way home.