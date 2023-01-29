FDA eases rules for blood donations by gay men

...FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Oahu.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- An upper level low to the west will combine with a nearby
surface trough to bring the potential for heavy rain that
could lead to flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 knots with higher gusts and seas 8 to
13 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward
Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Food and Drug Administration loosened restrictions again for gay and bi-sexual men who want to donate blood. Gay men in monogamous relationships can now donate anytime.
The administration eliminated the time restriction policy. The previous rule was gay and bi-sexual men could donate blood if they had no sexual contact with other men for minimum three months.
Three time Grammy winner and member of the LGBTQ community, Kalani Pe’a told KITV4 this rule helps focus on who is qualified to donate blood without being biased.
"I’m all about equality and equity and we're not hurting anyone, we're here to save lives. I say that as a proud member of the LGBTQ+ ohana and happily married to my husband for 14 years," said Pe’a.
Senator Hirono released a statement "I applaud the FDA for revising this outdated, discriminatory and medically unnecessary policy. This change is long overdue and will help save lives, while also taking an important step toward LGBTQ+ equality."
Others said this a great step forward to fight the national blood shortage.
The Hawaii Blood Bank supports the FDA's decision. Officials there said we are “in a situation we never want to see in Hawaii.” The state is in critical need of blood, specifically O blood.
"It’s challenging to import blood from the mainland, they have their blood shortages there. Additionally, there’s weather delays in this time of year and we can’t move around blood the way that we like,” said Fred McFadden, director of Donor Services at Hawaii Blood Bank.
The three month restriction for gay men and their partners will be replaced with an individual questionnaire.