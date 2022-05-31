FBI takes lead in Puna fatal fireworks explosion

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS
UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
.A long-period south swell will gradually diminish, but will
continue to bring high surf to south facing shores of all islands
through tonight.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 8 to 12 feet, gradually diminishing tonight and
Thursday.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate...Expect strong breaking waves, shore
break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
A large, long-period south swell affecting the area will have the
potential to produce large breaking waves in harbor entrances
through this morning. This swell may also produce some harbor
surges at times. Mariners using south facing harbors should
exercise caution when entering or leaving the port and when
mooring or launching vessels.
The investigation continued in Puna after a fatal fireworks explosion took the life of a father of three.
PUNA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The FBI says a homemade fireworks explosion that killed a father of three was not a continued threat to public safety. Hawaii County police confirmed that the FBI had taken the lead on the investigation since the explosion Saturday.
35 year old Jessie Owen Thornton was flown from Hilo to Queens medical center and passed away Monday. The GoFundMe in honor of the father of three describes him being taken off life support, and that something went terribly wrong.
"He had been making some homemade fireworks. It definitely appeared as a hobby as opposed to anything more alarming," Lieutenant Rio Amon-Wilkins of the Hawaii County Police Department told KITV.
Big Island Police say the scene at Ala Naualani and Leila road Saturday was so uncommon, that other agencies were consulted, including both federal and local police departments on neighboring islands.
"He was located on the floor of their residence. A pretty secluded area. Obvious sign of traumatic injury to his front abdomen chest area," Amon-Wilkins added.
Law enforcement has not concluded exactly how the activity was illegal as of yet.
"This is the first experience I can recall with somebody making their own fireworks. And although you can order things online- even if its not illegal- it can still be very dangerous. Especially in your house without protective equipment with your wife and children sleeping one room away," Amon-Wilkins said.
A neighbor's Facebook post commented that officers were still on scene days after. Hawaii police say the investigation is ongoing.
"We are working with the agencies that responded as well as our prosecutors office to see exactly what potential violations there are," Amon-Wilkins told KITV.
Law enforcement also recovered firearms and what they described as 200 not-fully-grown marijuana plants. Thorton is survived by his wife and three daughters.