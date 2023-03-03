FBI 'Mana Wahine' hiring event hopes to attract more female candidates

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The FBI is looking for some women to serve and protect our country. It's called "Mana Wahine" and it will showcase its women in law enforcement.
People can get a glimpse of the FBI and how it works, learn about different careers in the bureau, and hear stories about the training academy at Quantico, Virginia.
Breakout sessions include the following:
• Careers in the FBI
• A Day in the Life at Quantico
• Women in Stem
• Evidence Response Team
• FBI Collateral Duties (to include Tactical Operations, Crisis Negotiation, and Behavioral Analysis)
"The FBI has an incredible group of people, it always has. Some of its best employees are women. They offer a perspective some of the men might not have. Some of their experiences are interesting to me, both before and during their employment," says Honolulu office Special Agent In Charge Steven Merrill.
The event is on Thursday, Mar. 16, from 1 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Participants must be 18 years of age or older and must register for the event by Mar. 13.
