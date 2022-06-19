Father's Day Weather: Partly cloudy with windward and mauka showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Celebrating Father's Day Partly with partly cloudy skies and scattered windward and mauka showers. Breezy trades may push isolated showers over leeward sections. Highs 82 to 88. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.
Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will persist for the next several days and will likely ease slightly during the middle to latter part of the week.
A typical rainfall pattern will focus rainfall along windward areas, with a few showers reaching leeward sections of the smaller islands at times.
Leeward portions of the Big Island will see a few showers each afternoon and during the overnight hours.
Expect small surf along north and west facing shores to continue today into early next week as a new small, medium period northwest swell moves through the island chain. The current long- period south- southwest swell will maintain near to slightly above average surf along south, and to a lesser extent west, facing shores through today. This swell will slowly subside tonight into early tomorrow, and thus surf will drop a notch. A new long period south swell is anticipated to fill in tomorrow, peak Tuesday into Wednesday, then slowly subside into the second half of next week. This swell is expected to bring above average surf for south facing shores. Moderate to fresh trades will continue to generate rough, choppy surf along east facing shores.