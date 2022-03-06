Father of missing 18-month-old Kytana Ancog appears in court

The father of 18-month-old Kytana Ancog, the Oahu toddler who went missing in early 2021, appeared in court this week.
Travis Rodrigues, 41, made an appearance via Zoom from the Halawa Correctional Facility, where he is held on a $2M bond. He has been in custody since February 2021 after he allegedly confessed to beating Kytana Ancog to death.
According to court minutes, Rodrigues’ attorney Walter Rodby asked the court for a mental evaluation in August. The court granted the motion for Rodrigues to be examined by three doctors to determine if he was fit to proceed. One report submitted to the court Thursday shows Rodrigues is fit to stand trial. However, one doctor could not complete an interview and the other refused to participate. As a result, Rodrigues’ hearing is adjourned until the doctors comply.
Kytana Ancog was last seen alive on January 31, 2021, when her mother, Ashley Ancog, dropped her off at Rodrigues' Aiea home. On February 11, police opened a missing person case after numerous failed attempts to locate Kytana and communication with Rodrigues stopped, Ancog reported to the police.
Two days later, after Rodrigues was named a person of interest in the case, the Honolulu police Crime Reduction Unit found him in Waianae and transferred him to the HPD main station for a recorded interview.
Rodrigues told detectives that on February 4, he beat and shook Kytana until she ‘appeared lifeless’. He then placed her body in a duffel bag and made arrangements with a friend, 49-year-old Scott Michael Carter, to dispose of her body.
According to court documents, a witness says she saw Rodrigues slapping and kicking Kytana, then trying to give her a methamphetamine pipe, telling the witness, ‘that’s what she like!’
The witness states that when she returned to the house a short time after the incident, she saw the toddler naked with bruising on her face and legs that looked ‘dangling as if lifeless.’
A massive search for the 18-month-old's body conducted by Honolulu police has been fruitless. Rodrigues claims he does not know where her body is located.
Honolulu Police reported Friday the case is pending prosecution.