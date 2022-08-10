Fast-moving brushfire on Big Island near Pohakuloa Training Area now over 700 acres

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR LEEWARD AREAS THROUGH THURSDAY...
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds, and
low relative humidity will result in critical fire conditions at
times through Thursday. Any fires that develop could display
extreme fire behavior, and be difficult to control.
...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR LEEWARD SECTIONS OF ALL
ISLANDS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Northeast to east 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts.
* HUMIDITY...Around 45 percent in the afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Through early Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&