Fashion show, featuring international designs by Iris Gil Viacrusis, to benefit breast cancer awareness and research

EWA BEACH (KITV4) - Tickets are still available for a benefit fashion show which will feature designs from international and renowned designer Iris Gil Viacrusis.
Aloha for a Cure will take place Saturday, August 6, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Iwalani's Healing Garden in Ewa Beach.
Tickets are $100, and proceeds will go towards the Iwalani Foundation's breast cancer awareness program.
The internationally acclaimed designer Iris Gil Viacrusis will showcase Philippine fashion from around the country.
Viacrusis, a Hawaii Island resident since 2005, is a successful fashion designer with ties to Hawaii, LA, and Paris. Viacrusis studied fashion in Los Angeles before attending a premier fashion school in Paris, France. He owns Iris Gil Design, a dress shop located on the Big Island, which specializes in Filipiniana and Hawaiian attire. He's led designs for historical costumes for the Royal Court of the annual Merrie Monarch festival, and was chosen to recreate royal dresses through the Alii Gown Reproduction Project, spearheaded by the Friends of Iolani Palace.
“Iris was a longtime caregiver to someone who had cancer. They had a strong bond,” said Kumu Hula Iwalani Tseu, the founder and namesake of Iwalani Foundation. “Before passing away, she told Iris to follow his dream of creating beautiful clothing. This fundraiser is a celebration of his talent and his vow to pursue this dream.”
Tseu is a cultural and fashion pioneer, as well as a highly respected cultural specialist and advisor. She is a two-time cancer survivor.
RSVPs can be made to Iris at (808) 895-9742 or Pacita at (808) 428-3308. The tax-deductible donation is $100.00 per ticket (seat). Attendees are invited to participate in the Dress to Impress contest and can bring their favorite tea cup set to get a surprise prize.
The Iwalani Foundation provides people of all ethnic groups, regardless of age, gender, and health status, with resources through community outreach to malama I ke kino (take care of the body). The foundation is committed to its purpose as Ka leo o ke ola, the “voice of life.”
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.