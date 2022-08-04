Farrington beats Waialua 42-7 in high school football season kickoff By Brian Ojima Brian Ojima Sports Anchor Author facebook Author instagram Author email Aug 4, 2022 Aug 4, 2022 Updated 28 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It's that time of the year -- the start of high school football season. It kicked off today with the first game, Farrington hosting Waialua.With fans back in the stands, the Governors were all pumped up -- and took that energy into the half, with 28-7. In the third quarter, Ikaika Kuaana Lacno breaks it outside and to the house with a 37-yard run. Waialua tried to keep it competitive, this pass is deflected but still caught by Ryz Miranda Periera.Ryz Miranda of Waialua makes the grab after it deflects off his teammate. But Farrington took that home-field advantage to heart, with a big win 42-to-7. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brian Ojima Sports Anchor Brian Ojima is excited to be back in the Islands to anchor sports for KITV 4, after previously working in Honolulu as a sports anchor at KHNL and KFVE over a decade ago. Author facebook Author instagram Author email Follow Brian Ojima Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local The baby formula supply problem is getting worse Updated May 17, 2022 Crime & Courts Suspect arrested in unprovoked attack on elderly man in Kalihi Updated Apr 2, 2022 Local Hawaii woman is first patient to receive at-home treatment for spinal muscular atrophy Updated Jul 21, 2022 News Hokulea Crew Returns Home From Tahiti Voyage Updated Jun 21, 2022 Local Man critical following crash on WB H1 near Waipahu Updated Jun 8, 2022 Business Amazon buys land in Kapolei for distribution warehouse Updated Feb 10, 2022 Recommended for you