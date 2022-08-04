Farrington beats Waialua 42-7 in Hawaii high school football season kickoff By Brian Ojima Brian Ojima Sports Anchor Author facebook Author instagram Author email Aug 4, 2022 Aug 4, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It's that time of the year -- the start of high school football season. It kicked off today with the first game, Farrington hosting Waialua.With fans back in the stands, the Governors were all pumped up -- and took that energy into the half, with 28-7. In the third quarter, Ikaika Kuaana Lacno breaks it outside and to the house with a 37-yard run. Waialua tried to keep it competitive, this pass is deflected but still caught by Ryz Miranda Periera.Ryz Miranda of Waialua makes the grab after it deflects off his teammate. But Farrington took that home-field advantage to heart, with a big win 42-to-7. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brian Ojima Sports Anchor Brian Ojima is excited to be back in the Islands to anchor sports for KITV 4, after previously working in Honolulu as a sports anchor at KHNL and KFVE over a decade ago. Author facebook Author instagram Author email Follow Brian Ojima Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Another probable monkeypox case identified on Oahu; 6 total Updated Jun 24, 2022 Local Trade winds increase as skies clear Thursday Updated Jun 16, 2022 COVID-19 FDA approval of COVID vaccines for youngest keiki gives some parents hope, Oahu pediatrician says Updated Jun 16, 2022 Local Tuesday Weather: A mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and box jellyfish Updated Jun 16, 2022 Weaponry 2 Shot in Kalihi as Gunman Flees the Scene Updated Dec 1, 2021 Local Could the 'Eddie' be a go? organizers hope waves will meet competition standards this year Updated Nov 25, 2021 Recommended for you