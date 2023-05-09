 Skip to main content
Farmers in North Kohala hope water runs again

Farmers in North Kohala Hope for Water's Return

The century old irrigation ditch has been shut down since 2020, leaving waterways out of use and overgrown in North Kohala.

The legislature has earmarked 10 million dollars in funding, as farmers in North Kohala hope a century old irrigation ditch will flow with water again.

KOHALA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A century-old irrigation ditch that supplied millions of gallons of water to farmers on a daily basis in North Kohala has been out of commission for years. But it appears help is on the way.

State lawmakers have budgeted $10 million to address the Kohala Ditch, which had supplied water to farming communities for more than a hundred years. The money has been allocated through the Department of Agriculture.

