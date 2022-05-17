Fans swarm Downtown Honolulu to congratulate UH men's volleyball team for back-to-back championships

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A sea of University of Hawaii at Manoa men's volleyball fans gathered in Downtown Honolulu Tuesday to congratulate the Rainbow Warriors on capturing the National Championship for the second year in a row.
The Rainbow Warriors clinched the NCAA title after defeating Long Beach State earlier in May.
Among the throng of supporters Tuesday was UH alum Nancy Dela Cruz, an avid fan who attended all three nights of the championship.
"I thought Long Beach was going to have more fans, but we were louder!" Dela Cruz recalled.
The meet-and-greet at the corner of Bishop Street and South King Street was a part of a daylong celebratory trolley ride for the bows, which included proclamations from both Gov. David Ige and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.
Many agree all the fanfare was well-deserved because of what the team represents to fans.
"I been following this program for a long time and as an alumni of the university, I love the sport," Michael Beauchemin said. "I love what the coach has brought for the state, especially during this time. It brought some happiness and we can really use that right now."
'Bows head coach Charlie Wade said they're not letting the victory go to their head, and the team will soon be training again for the upcoming season.