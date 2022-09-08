Fans show enthusiasm for Hawaii during Little League World Series Championship Parade

HONOLULU (KITV)- The Little League World Series Championship parade that traveled through downtown Honolulu was an adventure. People lined the streets to be a part of the fun.
They showed Aloha for the team and the state it represents.
“We come from the Bay Area. We skipped all the Giants World Series parades because we didn't feel they needed our support. But here in Hawaii it’s so important for the community. The kids made it to the top nationally over all these other teams. It's just a big deal to be a part of the support for them,” said Miki Ohashi.
She is one of hundreds of fans who lined the street for the parade.
Other winning teams and schools marched in solidarity. They represented the state they love, and the other teams who have battled on the field to represent Hawaii.
“The kids from the winning LLWS team don't come from just one school. The kids don't get to that point if they didn't play against other schools. The fact that all the other schools and teams are here to support the team that beat them is really fantastic,” said Ohashi.
“My son has actually been a baseball player for 10 years. He has friends on the Little League team. So I'm super excited to see the kids my son has grown up with in the parade,” said another fan who attended the parade.
Bands from multiple schools play different songs, but all have the same sense of pride. “It's really touching to see so many people from prior years coming here to be a part of the parade and show their support. The sponsors showed up and the parents are in the parade that volunteered and took the kids to practices and games,” said Ohashi. Hawaii pride, that's what it's all about.
