Famous Hawaiian monk seal, Kaimana, gives birth to new pup

  • Updated
  • 0
Famous Hawaiian monk seal, Kaimana, gives birth to new pup

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) welcomes Waikiki’s famous Hawaiian monk seal, Kaimana’s, new pup named U’i Mea Ola.

The name was gifted to the seal with the help of Hawaii Marine Animal Response along with students from Kahuku Elementary School. The meaning of the pup’s name translates to “beautiful survivor.”

Hawaiian monk seal kaimana and pup
Hawaiian monk seals sleeping

Robert Kekaula Fellow

Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.

An error occurred