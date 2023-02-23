Famous Hawaiian monk seal, Kaimana, gives birth to new pup

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) welcomes Waikiki’s famous Hawaiian monk seal, Kaimana’s, new pup named U’i Mea Ola.
The name was gifted to the seal with the help of Hawaii Marine Animal Response along with students from Kahuku Elementary School. The meaning of the pup’s name translates to “beautiful survivor.”
U’i Mea Ola was born on Jan. 28 , 2023and is NOAA’s first confirmed pup of 2023 in the main Hawaiian islands!
NOAA encourages the community to keep their distance from seals, especially with pupping season approaching. They recommend at least 150 feet of distance on both land and water for mom-pup pairs.
U'i Mea Ola is enjoying sunbathing and taking frequent naps with her mama Kaimana.
Remember the Hawaiian monk seal's safety as well as your own if you come across these beautiful babies during your trip to the beach. Be aware and respect their space, let's keep our marine animals safe!
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.