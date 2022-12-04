 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Family Programs Hawaii hosts 24th annual holiday party

  • Updated
  • 0
Foster Families

Around 800 foster children showed up with their foster parents to celebrate. Officials said this is a great way for those children to meet others like them as well as get the word out that we need more foster parents here in the islands.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The 24th annual Family Programs Hawaii holiday party kicked off at the Blaisdell Convention Hall after being on pause for two years.

Around 800 foster children showed up with their foster parents to celebrate — and receive personalized gifts.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred