Family-owned snack company in Honolulu still trying to rebuild after devastating fire

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Well-known for their Li Hing Mui and crack seeds, the family-owned Lin's Hawaiian Snacks has become a staple for local families. So when an accidental fire tore through the company's Kakaako warehouse about five months ago, the Lins saw an outpouring of support.
A GoFundMe page organized to help the Lin family rebuild amassed about $30,000.
"It's incredible. You sometimes forget how small the island really is, people are so generous and they're so caring," said Johnerson Lin of Lin's Hawaiian Snacks.
However, the fire department estimated the the damages from the early-morning fire totaled more than $4 million. Months later, the Queen Street warehouse is still in ruins, with birds flying through its now roofless storage and packing room.
"This was the heart of the operation. This is where everything happened. This is where was most devastated by the fire," Lin added.
Without their warehouse, the Lins have had to operate completely out of their nearby Kamakee Street store and temporarily close online orders, cutting sales by 60% over the past few months.
"It completely put us back, especially since it happened during Christmas, December, our busiest time of the year," Lin explained.
But the Lins are rising from the ashes and have opened up a temporary warehouse down the street, allowing them to "bring in more products, try our best to bring our wholesale back up," Lin said.
The family still plans to return to its Queen Street warehouse and is working with its insurance company and a contractor to repair the site.
"This is our home. This is where we wanna be. This is where we belong," Lin said.
The Lins hope to fully restore the warehouse within a year.