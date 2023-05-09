 Skip to main content
Family-owned snack company in Honolulu still trying to rebuild after devastating fire

  • Updated
Lin's warehouse

Though the process has been slow, the family who owns Lins Hawaiian Snacks has not lost hope.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Well-known for their Li Hing Mui and crack seeds, the family-owned Lin's Hawaiian Snacks has become a staple for local families. So when an accidental fire tore through the company's Kakaako warehouse about five months ago, the Lins saw an outpouring of support. 

A GoFundMe page organized to help the Lin family rebuild amassed about $30,000. 

An error occurred