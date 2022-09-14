Family of security guard, who worked on Mark Zuckerberg's Kauai property, files wrongful death lawsuit

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks about "News Tab" at the Paley Center, in New York. For years, Facebook has been in a defensive crouch amid a slew of privacy scandals, antitrust lawsuits and charges that it was letting hate speech and extremism destroy democracy. Early Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, though, it abruptly pivoted to take the offensive in Australia, where it lowered the boom on publishers and the government with a sudden decision to block news on its platform across the entire country. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is facing another lawsuit: this time for the alleged "wrongful death" of a former employee in 2019.
The family of 70-year-old Rodney Medeiros -- who worked part-time as a security guard at Zuckerberg Ranch in Kilauea -- filed their pre-trial statement this week, giving details of the incident that led to Mederios' death.
They say Medeiros had chest pains when he was forced to walk from his remote beach post onto a steep trail during a storm on Zuckerberg's property.
The family also claims Zuckerberg failed to inform members when Medeiros was taken to the hospital.
The family is suing Zuckerberg for wrongful death, negligence, infliction of severe emotional distress, and punitive damages.
A Chan-Zuckerberg family spokesperson shared the following statement with KITV4 on September 15, 2022:
“Koolau Ranch extends our deepest sympathies to the family of Rodney Medeiros for their tragic loss. Unfortunately there are claims in this filing that simply aren’t true. When notified by employees of the security company that employed Mr. Medeiros that he was in need of assistance, Koolau Ranch personnel immediately called 911 and contacted county emergency personnel who dispatched an ambulance. The Ranch also sent its on-premises medic to the site to provide help. The on-site medic transported Mr. Medeiros, who was conscious and communicative, to the ambulance, which rushed Mr. Medeiros to Wilcox Hospital. One of the security managers from the Ranch went to the hospital to meet Mr. Medeiros and Mr. Medeiros’ cousin as soon as he heard about the incident. It is not accurate to claim that the security manager was told not to inform the family and in fact he was accompanied by a family member at the hospital.”