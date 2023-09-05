Family of Lahaina fire victim speaks out, after lawsuit filed against Hawaii and Kamehameha Schools

HONOULU, HAWAII (KITV4) -- Another lawsuit has been filed in connection with the Lahaina fires. For the first time, the State of Hawaii and Kamehameha Schools or Bishop Estate have been named as co-defendants.
The attorneys representing Harold Dennis Wells plus, his daughter's heirs, filed the complaint on Monday in Circuit Court. The suit also accuses Hawaiian Electric plus, major landowner Kamehameha Schools of facilitating the fire that destroyed the home of Rebecca Rans, causing her to flee, cutting off her escape paths that ultimately resulted in her wrongful death.
"The biggest thing that made us come forward: why weren’t alarms sounded? She had severe arthritis of her feet -- she could barely walk, let alone run," says Kathleen Hennricks, sister of Rebecca Rans. "How is it that there weren’t alarms to let them know something was happening?"
"What we’re doing is not just about my sister. This about the people this has happened to.. all the people, the victims still not found. And who still have not been identified. “
In addition to the State of Hawaii, The County of Maui was also named as co-defendants and land owners.
Bridget Morgan-Bickerton, Esq. is with Bickerton Law Group, LLLP and says, "The vegetation was unmanaged and out of control. And that dry grass that was overgrown provided fuel for the fire. Under the conditions that existed that day, everyone was on notice they should have done something years ago. "
KITV4 has reached out for response from The State of Hawaii and Maui County. The State responded:
“The Department of the Attorney General was just served with the complaint this morning [Tuesday, September 5], and we are in the process of reviewing it.”
Hawaiian Electric says, "As has always been our policy, we don’t comment on pending litigation."
Bishop Estate or Kamehameha Schools says, "At this time, our hearts are with all affected by the Maui fires and their ‘ohana. Kamehameha Schools is an indigenous educational institution. We are committed to restoring our Native Hawaiian people and culture through education, which includes stewarding and uplifting the health and resiliency of our ‘āina (lands) and Native communities. As many aspects of the fires are still under investigation, we have no further comment at this time. "
Kathleen Hennricks says her sister moved to Maui more than two decades ago from California and loved her Hawaiian home. When rescuers found Rebecca, she was wearing a bracelet that Read " Kuuipo" or sweetheart - a piece of jewelry that Hennricks says symbolized her sister's love for The Islands.