Family of Lahaina fire victim speaks out, after lawsuit filed against Hawaii and Kamehameha Schools

Rebecca Rans and sister

Rebecca Rans (left) and her sister Kathleen (right). Rebecca was identified as a victim in the August 8th Lahaina wildfires on Maui on August 19th. 

HONOULU, HAWAII (KITV4) -- Another lawsuit has been filed in connection with the Lahaina fires. For the first time, the State of Hawaii and Kamehameha Schools or Bishop Estate have been named as co-defendants.

The attorneys representing Harold Dennis Wells plus, his daughter's heirs, filed the complaint on Monday in Circuit Court. The suit also accuses Hawaiian Electric plus, major landowner Kamehameha Schools of facilitating the fire that destroyed the home of Rebecca Rans, causing her to flee, cutting off her escape paths that ultimately resulted in her wrongful death.

